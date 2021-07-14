Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Sells $186,319.49 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 4,797 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 9,912,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269,459. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

