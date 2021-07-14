CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

CIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,128,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.