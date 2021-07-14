CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 85,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.