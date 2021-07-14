CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 273,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,626. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Governors Lane LP lifted its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 257,633 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,410,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

