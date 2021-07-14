Citigroup Inc. Buys 121,322 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 713.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.