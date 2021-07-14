Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $159.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

