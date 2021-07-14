Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 165.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.82. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.