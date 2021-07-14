Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,115 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

