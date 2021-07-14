Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50,155.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 229,713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 709,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000.

SPLG stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $51.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

