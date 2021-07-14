Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92.

