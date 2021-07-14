Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $278.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.76 and a fifty-two week high of $280.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

