Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

3M stock opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

