Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $286.63 and a 52-week high of $402.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.