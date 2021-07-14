Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.