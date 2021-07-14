Clearline Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.26% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. 1,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.58. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

