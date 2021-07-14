Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,094,000. Facebook comprises approximately 2.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.78. 702,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $988.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

