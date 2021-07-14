Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,094,000. Facebook comprises approximately 2.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
Facebook stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.78. 702,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $988.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
