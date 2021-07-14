Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. 81 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09.

About Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

