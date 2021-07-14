CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 463 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 467 ($6.10). 179,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 296,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.50 ($6.12).

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

