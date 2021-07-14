CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.72. CME Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $440,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

