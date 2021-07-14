CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025. Between 2021 and 2025, it plans to invest $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. It also aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewables during this period. These initiatives will enable the company to provide reliable services to its customers and achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7% over that period. However, CMS Energy has been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic impacts. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.87 as of Mar 31, 2021. The company is incurring significant costs related to the construction and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.86.

CMS opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 36,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.