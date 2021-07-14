CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes and special dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, increasing expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 470,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $16,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

