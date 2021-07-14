CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,139. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

