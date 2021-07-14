CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 676,835 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 676,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BPFH remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

