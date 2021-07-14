CNH Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $12.28 on Wednesday, hitting $471.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,379. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.07. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

