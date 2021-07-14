CNH Partners LLC Makes New $19.78 Million Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,780,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $5,756,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $147.10 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

