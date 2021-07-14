CNH Partners LLC Sells 33,736 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,736 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.74. 26,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.