Cognex Co. (NYSE:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NYSE:CGNX) will report sales of $263.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.72 million. Cognex reported sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00.

CGNX stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

