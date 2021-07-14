Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

