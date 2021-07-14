Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $249,690.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00117609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00153095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.76 or 1.00261232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00948798 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,479 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

