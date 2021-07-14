Comerica (CMA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.98.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

