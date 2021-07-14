Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €5.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.75 ($6.76).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CBK traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.58 ($6.56). 2,508,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.27. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

