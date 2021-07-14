Comparing Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

37.0% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.06 $44.67 million $2.52 11.65 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.34 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alerus Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.45%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Volatility and Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.02% 16.95% 1.83% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Alerus Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.