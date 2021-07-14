Comparing BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Standard Life Aberdeen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million 8.91 $747.05 million N/A N/A Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.69 $339.65 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard Life Aberdeen.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Standard Life Aberdeen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 75.06% 62.67% 35.76% Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BB Seguridade Participações and Standard Life Aberdeen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard Life Aberdeen 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental plans and capitalization plans, and reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of casualty insurance, life and capitalization insurance, pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

