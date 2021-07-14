Comparing Research Solutions (RSSS) and Its Competitors

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Research Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Research Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million -$660,000.00 -100.33 Research Solutions Competitors $2.87 billion $309.19 million -208.50

Research Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions Competitors 1124 5726 10649 309 2.57

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 71.93%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 3.69, indicating that their average share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Research Solutions Competitors -145.44% -12.00% 0.75%

Summary

Research Solutions competitors beat Research Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

