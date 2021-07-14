Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $583.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,763. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

