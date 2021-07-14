Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 151,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

