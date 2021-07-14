Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

