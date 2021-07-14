Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
