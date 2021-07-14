Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.