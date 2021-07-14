Connectome Price Tops $0.0784 on Major Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Connectome has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $94,916.07 and approximately $267,582.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00855943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005351 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.