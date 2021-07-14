Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. Sells 16,498 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 16,498 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $483,226.42. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CONN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

