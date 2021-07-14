Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. Sells 16,498 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 16,498 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $483,226.42. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CONN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.
Conn’s Company Profile
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.