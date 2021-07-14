ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of -396.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

