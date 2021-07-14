Contrasting Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) & The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Star Peak Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 6.19% 9.90% 5.69% Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Star Peak Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.31 $65.64 million $0.91 40.43 Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Simply Good Foods and Star Peak Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 0 2.45 Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus price target of $36.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Star Peak Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.