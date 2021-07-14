Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNVY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

CNVY stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

