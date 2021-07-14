Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $618.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.