Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.70 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a market cap of C$772.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.03.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares in the company, valued at C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,840.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.