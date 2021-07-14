CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Update

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CORR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. Equities research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

