Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,369 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

