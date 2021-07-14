Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

