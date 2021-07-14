Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

