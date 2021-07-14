Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.